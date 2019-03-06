The adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel has been a long time coming. The series was first announced at the start of 2017, before the creators assembled a ridiculously star-studded cast that also includes Jon Hamm, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nick Offerman, Derek Jacobi, Anna Maxwell-Martin, Frances McDormand, Mark Gatiss and Sian Brooke.

To the tune of Under Pressure (after all, any tape left in Crowley's 1926 Bentley for more than two weeks automatically turns into a Best of Queen anthology), humanity hurtles towards the end of the world.

Alongside all the quick-fire dialogue between unlikely friends and collaborators Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen), Jon Hamm makes his debut as holier-than-thou (and mightily irritating) Archangel Gabriel.

Then there's Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer clinging on to Anathema Device (Adria Arjona) for dear life ("we don't get tornados in England!" "We do today!"), as well as Sergeant Shadwell (Michael McKean) and Madame Tracy (Miranda Richardson) teaming up to help avert Armageddon.

Jack Whitehall in Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have been summoned, even though nobody knows who gave the order, and so we meet War (Mireille Enos), Famine (Yusuf Gatewood), Pollution (Lourdes Faberes) and Death (voiced by Brian Cox, although sadly we don't hear a peep from him yet).

And of course, at the centre of all this is the 11-year-old Antichrist. Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck) has met his Hound of Hell ("Dog"), he is coming into his powers, and the End of the World is nigh – but can the war still be averted?

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video globally on Friday 31st May 2019, with a BBC2 broadcast some time later