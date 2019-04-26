The nuns play a crucial part in the original novel, written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, as the Order aids — or rather, hinders — the celestial field agents Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), who decide to jointly raise the baby Antichrist in order to stop the Apocalypse.

The nuns have already been active on Twitter, and now they've released a music video, with visual nods to Madonna's Like A Prayer and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody (as fans of the book will know, any cassette in Crowley's car eventually turns into The Best of Queen) — and the music video also features a rather special cameo from Gaiman himself...

In the video, arranged by Pitch Perfect's Deke Sharon, the a cappella nuns sing about the baby Antichrist who, rather disappointingly in their eyes, "doesn’t have the teensy little hoofies" they expected, and is instead "blonde and cute and handsome like a little English Lord".

However, they're convinced that "his evil will emerge," adding that the "weakened world will crumble ‘neath the claws upon his feet".

The end of the video also features the reveal of the Twitter crowd-sourced name for the nuns' devilish goat...

Good Omens is released globally on Amazon Prime Video on 31st May