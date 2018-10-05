Tennant stars as demon Crowley, while Sheen plays the angel Aziraphale. Both beings have lived among mortals throughout history, and have grown bizarrely fond of their life together.

There's just one problem: the world is about to end.

The new photos show Crowley and Aziraphale as they attempt to blend in on Earth: Crowley with fiery red hair and steampunk-style sunglasses; Aziraphale in the kind of costume you'd expect from a fussy rare book dealer.

Good Omens exclusive: David Tennant and Michael Sheen star in the new series on Amazon Prime Video (Amazon)

From footage already revealed of the new series, we know in fact that Tennant wears special contact lenses for his role, in order to make his eyes appear as narrow, snake-like slits. However, in the photos shown here, those frightening eyes remain firmly disguised.

The image below however does reveal a tattoo of what looks like a serpent on Tennant's cheek – appropriate given that in the story, Crowley is the snake who tempts Eve with the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.

Here's what the tattoo looks like up close...

Close-up of David Tennant's 'tattoo' in Good Omens (Amazon)

Hamm meanwhile plays the angel Gabriel, a new character for the television series who doesn't feature in the original novel. The picture below shows him dressed in sharp suit and a suitably divine overcoat, apparently paying a visit to Aziraphale's book shop along with actor Paul Chahidi as "angelic thug" Sandalphon.

Jon Hamm as Gabriel in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens (Amazon)

Good Omens was written by Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett and published in 1990, but this is the first time their story has been adapted for screen.

The cast includes stars such as Derek Jacobi, Frances McDormand and Miranda Richardson... and many, many more.

The series is directed by Douglas Mackinnon, who previously worked with Tennant on a number of Doctor Who episodes.

Tennant told RadioTimes.com and other press that he was surprised at how far the visual effects had come since his time on Doctor Who.

“That’s what’s interesting about doing a show like this," Tennant said. "It’s ten years since I did Doctor Who, which has a similar mixture of practical effects and visual effects – and the world has moved on really fast. When we did Doctor Who there would be about five CGI shots per episode. Now we’re almost up to five per scene.”

Gaiman also explained how he felt simultaneously 'liberated' and 'terrified' when it came to adapting the work for television.

“Normally when people say, ‘What’s it like?’, what they really want is you to say something like, ‘It’s Casablanca in Space’ or whatever. They would like you to compare it to other things.

“Good Omens from the start has been this thing where there’s no thing to compare it to. There’s never been anything like this thing, and we’re making it, so it’s itself. That is simultaneously incredibly liberating and terrifying.”

Good Omens will be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. BBC2 will broadcast the series at a later date