Not only does the featurette include creator Neil Gaiman and key cast members discussing the adaptation, there's also plenty of new footage from the series to tide us over until the apocalypse...

There are new glimpses of the devilish Crowley and his fussy, angelic friend Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), including a flashback to the pair sporting dapper Elizabethan attire — complete with a goatee for Crowley and a frilly ruff for Aziraphale — while conversing inside what looks to be The Globe theatre in London.

We also see Crowley corner Aziraphale (happily leafing through his copy of the Celestial Observer) on the top deck of a London bus.

There's also a behind-the-scenes look at Mireille Enos playing War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Dressed in bright-red leathers, War also appears alongside Pollution (Lourdes Faberes) later in the clip, while — could it be? — the hooded figure of Death (voiced by Brian Cox) skulks to the left-hand side of the frame.

Meanwhile, we see Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell (played by Michael McKean) standing outside the Houses of Parliament, where he's presumably protesting about the forces of darkness and all those middle-aged Whores of Babylon living in bedsits.

There are also some pretty gruesome shots of the forces of Hell (including Beelzebub, played by Anna Maxwell Martin), apparently covered in boils...

... and an equally unpleasant shot of Aziraphale wearing false teeth and bountiful facial hair (although he's somehow still managed to add a natty kerchief in his trademark baby blue).

You can watch the full featurette below:

Good Omens is released globally on Amazon Prime Video on 31st May