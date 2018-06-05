Mel to exit EastEnders in the wake of E20 robbery?

Mel Owen (Tamsin Outhwaite) looks set to exit EastEnders next week in the wake of the soap’s latest missing money saga that has left the E20 £15,000 down. With the cash having been swiped from the club, it doesn’t take long for the finger of suspicion to start pointing in Hunter’s direction. True to form, Mel will be seen vigorously defending her son, despite Jack going all out to try and prove that Hunter is lying. But when doubts start to creep in, Mel decides to visit Louise to get her side of the story, only to get more than she bargained for when Louise tells her everything.

By Tuesday, Mel is making a last-ditch attempt to save her job by threatening Phil, telling him that she’ll reveal all about their kiss to Sharon. As a result, Phil decides to take the money owed out of Mel’s wages for the following two years. However, after speaking to Louise, Sharon tells Phil it was Hunter who stole the money and that she’s dealing with the situation.

In the end, the pressure becomes too much for Mel, who starts to pack her bags and make plans to depart. But when Jack discovers what’s going on, he makes a last-ditch attempt to get her to stay. With his investigative instincts kicking in, Jack becomes aware that Mo is hiding something as regards the missing cash. And when he spots her picking a bag out of the bins, her corners her and demands she hands it over or he’ll go to the police.

However, when they open the bag, it turns out to contain hardly any cash and is instead stuffed with tissues. As Jack demands answers, Mo confesses who stole the money. But is it really Hunter who’s responsible? Or is the culprit someone else entirely? And will the revelations be enough to convince Mel to stay?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.