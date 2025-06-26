After deciding to pursue IVF treatment, an examination led to a diagnosis of cervical cancer for Sarah.

But, informed that surgery would still allow her to carry a baby, she went through with an egg retrieval first.

Only confiding the full story to ex-boyfriend and close pal Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), Sarah was later forced to explain everything to worried grandparents Charity (Emma Atkins) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Jacob offered to be a sperm donor, and to help Sarah raise their child; and was prepared to take full responsibility in the event that Sarah passes away at a young age due to Fanconi anaemia.

After agreeing to co-parent with Jacob, who was then officially approved to be involved, Sarah was thrilled.

On Thursday (26th June 2025), though, it's time to focus on her health as the day of Sarah's surgery arrives.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Unfortunately, Charity manages to upset Sarah when she admits that she doesn't truly believe in Sarah's choice to get pregnant.

In the hospital, Charity is angry with herself for her ill-timed words, and she and Cain wait anxiously for news.

But when the surgeon approaches, telling the pair that Sarah's surgery hasn't gone to plan, Cain and Charity are thrown into panic.

You'll have to tune in to the latest episode via ITVX, or wait until 7.30pm when Emmerdale airs on ITV, for the full story.

Sadly, though, the heartbreaking development will be life-changing for Sarah and the future she has planned.

How will Sarah, who has already faced far too much turmoil in her young life, cope with her new reality?

Anyone affected by Sarah's story can find out more information or seek support via Macmillan.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.