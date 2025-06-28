But when the boys stole two entire pitchers instead, the younger kids in their care consumed them and fell ill.

Elaine's daughter and business partner Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was furious over her lapse in judgement and tried to do damage control.

But with Elaine being dismissive and Linda needing to prioritise her sobriety, the latter made the surprise decision to sell the pub.

Elaine with grandson Johnny. BBC

With Elaine strongly against the idea, Linda makes plans to sell her own half of The Vic instead.

Tensions run high as Elaine tries to change Linda's mind, leading to a row.

Elaine's estranged husband George (Colin Salmon) encourages a fed-up Linda to see things from her mum's point of view, but Elaine spots them together and thinks they're plotting against her.

As Elaine fails to get grandson Johnny (Charlie Suff) on board as a silent partner, the drama between her and Linda is halted when the police arrive.

There to discuss the illegal serving of alcohol to the underage, the officers have some news.

With things going from bad to worse for the warring women, what will the police have to say?

Whatever happens next, Elaine will leave Linda and Johnny in a panic when she suddenly collapses, shortly after throwing all the customers out of the pub and starting another argument.

As Elaine later suffers a second collapse, will she be OK?

As for The Vic, The Sun recently reported that Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) will buy the pub, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.