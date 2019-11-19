Did you spot Hollyoaks’ crossover with The Muppet Christmas Carol?

Accessibility Links

"The Ghost of Christmas Past is such a creepy child…"

It may not be the most dramatic revelation about a Hollyoaks character we’ve ever heard, but Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) confessing that The Muppet Christmas Carol is her favourite festive film was not just a random reference to a much-loved movie, it was actually a deliberate in-joke aimed at a member of the cast.

Sienna spent much of Tuesday 19th November’s E4 episode arguing with boyfriend Brody Hudson what the best Christmas flick of all time was, and after refusing to acknowledge Die Hard’s Yuletide credentials (as many do) she insisted the 1992 retelling of the Charles Dickens classic featuring Kermit and co was the one to beat (as many do).

Settling down after banishing non-believer Brody to watch her favourite film in a light-hearted post-credits scene, Sienna muttered to herself: “The Ghost of Christmas Past is such a creepy child…”, with Passey’s cheeky smile a nod to the fact the voice of said character was provided by fellow Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox, aka Nancy Osborne!

Fox was around 10 years old when she voiced the spooky – and, it has to be said, creepy – spectral vision in a scene with Michael Caine as Scrooge in the kids’ Christmas classic. It was just one of many high-profile roles she had as a child star in the 1990s – she also appeared in TV hits The Phoenix and the Carpet and The Worst Witch.

Imagine if it was Nancy who admitted to being a secret Muppet Christmas Carol fan, we could’ve had Fox watching her own performance.

Maybe the actress didn’t even know the show has done this? We’re sure she’d see the funny side. Ho-ho-Hollyoaks, indeed…

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

