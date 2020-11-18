Who is Ahsoka Tano? Does she appear in The Mandalorian?

The most recent episode of The Mandalorian seemingly confirmed what fans have long been hoping: The Clone Wars star Ahsoka Tano will soon be making her live-action debut.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Daredevil star Rosario Dawson would be taking on the iconic role, but Disney declined to offer any official confirmation on the matter.

However, in episode three of The Mandalorian’s second season, bounty hunter Din Djarin encountered Clone Wars character Bo-Katan Kryze, who informed him of Tano’s whereabouts.

Setting off on his damaged ship, it appears there’s only a matter of time now until the two cross paths; but who exactly is Ahsoka Tano?

Viewers unfamiliar with the animated shows may be perplexed by the character and why exactly she’s so important to the Star Wars mythos, so read on for everything you need to know.

However, if you haven't seen the animated Star Wars series, you're probably asking one big question at this point: who on Mandalore is Ahsoka Tano? Here's everything you need to know about the former Jedi.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Before you ask: no, Ahsoka Tano isn’t human. Tano is instead a force-sensitive and fearless Togruta known for her strong morals (and awesome duel white lightsabers).

Although never appearing in the live-action films, Ahsoka became one of the key figures in acclaimed Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars.

But she didn’t exactly win over fans straight away. Starting out as Anakin Skywalker’s wilful young apprentice, many critics and viewers wrote her off as an annoying sidekick. However, through the seasons, Tano became a well-rounded and mature character, eventually becoming the protagonist of the show.

Over time, she also became a commander of the Republic army and fought the likes of General Grievous.

Despite all of these achievements, however, Tano eventually left the Jedi Order.

Her reasoning? Extremely understandable: she was maligned by her fellow Jedi after being framed for bombing a temple. Although her name was eventually cleared, he faith in the order was severely shaken.

Although outside the Jedi hierarchy, Tano continued to lead Republic forces – but was forced into hiding after the clone army turned on the Jedi in the last ever episodes of The Clone Wars.

This wasn’t the end of Tano, though. An older version of the character returned in animated series Star Wars: Rebels, with the former Jedi now a key player in the resistance movement. Her role in this series was fairly limited, although viewers did get to see Tano battle Darth Vader (an encounter she narrowly escaped alive).

Tano survived the Galactic Civil War and she was last seen in Star Wars: Rebels teaming up with female Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren in a hunt to find missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Interestingly, for a period of time, Wren carried the Darksaber, a weapon now carried by Mandalorian big bad Moff Gideon. Did Gideon obtain the blade from her?

Will Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?

It appears that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, with actress Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Seven Pounds, Zombieland: Double Tap) set to take on the role.

Intriguingly, despite being confirmed to appear in the series, Dawson hasn’t appeared in any preview images released ahead of the season two episodes.

Fans have argued that due to Tano’s distinctive appearance it would be impossible to offer fans a look at her character without giving away the surprise.

When could Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?

Following that tantalising name-drop in episode three of The Mandalorian season two, fans are now wondering when Ahsoka Tano will make her first full appearance.

It could be that she will debut in the fourth episode, but given the generally slow pace of The Mandalorian, our money is on the Jedi knight showing up in episode five.

It just so happens that episode is penned by The Clone Wars and Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni, the man who helped create Tano. If the character was going to be brought to The Mandalorian, he would be the man entrusted to do it.

Best Ahsoka Tano episodes

Wanting to study up on Ahsoka Tano before her headline-grabbing debut in The Mandalorian? There’s a wealth of material to choose from.

The character appeared throughout animated series The Clone Wars, which aired its final episodes on Disney Plus earlier this year.

If you don’t have time to watch all 133 episodes before Friday, one shortcut would be skipping straight to the final four episodes of season seven, which comprise the last arc of the series.

The Clone Wars swan song was critically acclaimed and Tano plays the lead role, making them a strong choice for anyone wanting to know why she’s so popular.

Alternatively, you could check out the second season of Star Wars: Rebels, where Tano appears as a series regular and faces off against her former master Darth Vader in the two-part finale: Twilight of the Apprentice.

The Mandalorian season 2 is released on Friday 30th October. The Mandalorian release schedule sees a new episode drop every Friday.