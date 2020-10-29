Who is Ahsoka Tano? Does she appear in The Mandalorian?

Fan of Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars: Rebels? Then you’re probably A) a fan of Ahsoka Tano, and B) delighted to hear the fan-favourite character will appear in The Mandalorian season two.

At least that’s what’s been reported. Speculation about the character has been rife after Variety claimed that Briarpatch star Rosario Dawson would be playing the Jedi in upcoming episodes.

While Disney themselves haven’t confirmed the casting, Mandalorian fans are pleading this rumour is true – alongside reports that Boba Fett is also set to make an appearance.

However, if you haven’t seen the animated Star Wars series, you’re probably asking one big question at this point: who on Mandalore is Ahsoka Tano? Here’s everything you need to know about the former Jedi.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Before you ask: no, Ahsoka Tano isn’t human. Tano is instead a force-sensitive and fearless Togruta known for her strong morals (and awesome duel white lightsabers).

Although never appearing in the live-action films, Ahsoka became one of the key figures in acclaimed Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars.

But she didn’t exactly win over fans straight away. Starting out as Anakin Skywalker’s willful young apprentice, many critics and viewers wrote her off as an annoying sidekick. However, through the seasons, Tano became a well-rounded and mature character, eventually becoming the protagonist of the show.

Over time, she also became a commander of the Republic army and fought the likes of General Grievous.

Despite all of these achievements, however, Tano eventually left the Jedi Order.

Her reasoning? Extremely understandable: she was maligned by her fellow Jedi after being framed for bombing a temple. Although her name was eventually cleared, he faith in the order was severely shaken.

Although outside the Jedi hierarchy, Tano continued to lead Republic forces – but was forced into hiding after the clone army turned on the Jedi in the last ever episodes of The Clone Wars.

This wasn’t the end of Tano, though. An older version of the character returned in animated series Star Wars: Rebels, with the former Jedi now a key player in the resistance movement. Her role in this series was fairly limited, although viewers did get to see Tano battle Darth Vader (an encounter she narrowly escaped alive).

Tano survived the Galactic Civil War and she was last seen in Star Wars: Rebels teaming up with female Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren in a hunt to find missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Interestingly, for a period of time, Wren carried the Darksaber, a weapon now carried by Mandalorian big bad Moff Gideon. Did Gideon obtain the blade from her?

Will Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?

At the moment, it’s not confirmed that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. However, as mentioned above, it’s rumoured actress Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Seven Pounds, Zombieland: Double Tap) will take on the role if she does appear.

Intriguingly, despite being confirmed to appear in the series, Dawson hasn’t appeared in any preview images released ahead of the season two opener. Fans have argued that due to Tano’s distinctive appearance it would be impossible to offer fans a look at her character without giving away the surprise.

But while Dawson hasn’t been seen in character, Disney has released a first look at Mandalorian newcomer Sasha Banks in character.

Although the image doesn’t give away exactly who she’s playing, it’s clear this isn’t Tano. However, fans have speculated Banks could be playing Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian warrior who has a connection to Tano (see above).

Disney

When could Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian?

Okay, assuming Ahsoka Tano is set to appear in The Mandalorian season two, which episode will she first appear? There’s every chance that Tano will appear at the end of episode one, with the character fleshed out more in the next instalment. After all, that’s exactly how Baby Yoda was introduced in the show’s first season.

However, there’s a chance Tano could debut in the fifth episode also. That’s because that episode is penned by The Clone Wars and Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni, the man who helped create Tano. If the character was going to be brought to The Mandalorian, he would be the man entrusted to do it.

The Mandalorian season 2 is released on Friday 30th October. The Mandalorian release schedule sees a new episode drop every Friday.