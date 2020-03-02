What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV shows available on the giant streaming platform, check out how to get the most from your subscription with all the best new releases to watch on Netflix.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again.

Monday 2nd March: Spirited Away

One of the latest Studio Ghibli films to arrive on Netflix, Spirited Away tells the story of a young girl who enters an abandoned amusement park while accompanying her parents on a family outing, and finds herself transported to a fantastical world controlled by two witches, where she must follow the rules if she is ever to return home. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st March: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

The 22nd instalment in the Pokemon film series and also a CGI remake of the very first, Mewtwo Strikes Back sees trainers Ash, Misty and Brock cross paths with an artificially-created titan. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 29th February: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12

VH1

Gentlemen, start your engines! The drag queen competition returns for its 12th year, with 13 new queens taking to the her-storic runway. Expect more shady shenanigans and death-drops to sashay onto screens. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 28th February: All the Bright Places

Two teens struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling young adult novel by Jennifer Niven, starring Elle Fanning. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th February: Altered Carbon season two

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on Richard K Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name, set in a rather dystopian future in which people’s consciousness can be downloaded into new bodies… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th February: I Am Not Okay with This season one

A coming-of-age comedy drama from the creators of The End of the F***ing World. Sophia Lillis stars as a teenage girl battling the struggles of growing up while also mourning the loss of her father – and that’s when she discovers she has super powers… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th February: The Last Thing He Wanted

A hard-hitting reporter becomes entangled in the story she’s trying to break when she helps her ailing father broker an arms deal in Central America. Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck , Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez star. Watch on Netflix

Monday 24th February: Better Call Saul season five

The first episode of the excellent Breaking Bad spin-off’s penultimate series arrives today, with subsequent episodes added on a weekly basis thereafter. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 23rd February: Glitch Techs

Animated series about two teens using their jobs at a video game store as a front for their real jobs: hunting down video game monsters who’ve escaped into the real world. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 22nd February: Hi Bye, Mama!

A brand new South Korean series about a ghost who gets a second chance at life and returns to her (now remarried) husband and child. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 21st February: Gentefied season one

Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in an LA neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 20th February: Spectros

Set in the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this series follows a group of teenagers as they face off against an evil force bringing vengeful spirits back from the dead… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Love Is Blind

This high-concept dating show sees a group of singletons couple up and get engaged before they know what their partner actually looks like. When they finally meet in person, their newfound relationship is put to the ultimate test. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 19th February: Cable Girls season five: part one

The first part of the final season of Netflix’s Spanish period drama set in a 1920s telecommunications company. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 18th February: Dragon Quest: Your Story

Animated film based on the fifth game in the popular video game series, which sees a young adventurer setting out to find the hero who can save his mother’s life. Watch on Netflix

Monday 17th February: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

This children’s comedy series follows 15-year-old Ashley Garcia, who moves across the country to pursue her dream: a career in robotics. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 16th February: Proud Mary

Sony

In trying to protect an orphaned boy, a guilt-ridden hit woman sparks a bitter mob war and soon faces tremendous threats from all sides. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 15th February: The BFG

A little orphan meets up with a kind giant who’s supposed to eat her but instead protects her from some truly horrible giants who terrorise them both. Watch on Netflix

Read our full The BFG review

Friday 14th February: Inglourious Basterds

A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 13th February: Narcos: Mexico season two

Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama is back for a second season, continuing the story of real-life narco ​Félix Gallardo and the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 12th February: To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You

Sequel to the 2018 romcom smash, with Lana Condor and Noah Centineo among those reprising their roles. Will the course of true love run smoothly..? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 11th February: Cagaster of an Insect Cage season one

A young exterminator and a teenage girl try to track down her mother in this original anime series set 30 years after a disease has turned much of the population into carnivorous insects… Watch on Netflix

Monday 10th February: Horse Girl

Netflix Original: a socially awkward woman with a fondness for arts and crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 9th February: Peter Rabbit

Beatrix Potter’s big-eared woodland hero bounds into the 21st century with a paw-thumping adventure owing as much to the knockabout cartoon mayhem of Tom and Jerry or Looney Tunes as it does the original stories written more than 100 years ago. James Corden lends his voice to the titular bunny. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 8th February: Trainwreck

Comedy film written by and starring Amy Schumer, in which young magazine writer is made to believe that relationships and marriages hold no value. Watch on Netflix