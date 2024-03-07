Of course, many will also be lamenting the fact that the show is ending with its third season, with the Swedish drama becoming such an international hit that it surely could have sustained a couple more.

However, co-creator Lisa Ambjörn has been clear that this was her plan from the beginning, as opposed to a premature axing (an unfortunate fate that has befallen several other LGBTQ+ shows in recent years).

Read on for more on why Young Royals is ending.

Why won't there be a Young Royals season 4?

Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm and Omar Rudberg as Simon in Young Royals. Robert Eldrim/Netflix

While there was an outcry when Young Royals season 3 was confirmed to be the last instalment, this initial backlash dissipated to some extent when it became clear that it was the wish of the creator.

At the time of the show's renewal, Ambjörn told Gay Times: "I've always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts, and because of the fans' dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one."

In an emotional Instagram post, she elaborated on this statement, reaffirming that she has always known "how it all was gonna end" and that her original vision is exactly what we're getting.

The screenwriter said: "If someone had told me in 2019, when this little universe was just a tiny idea that had been planted in my imagination and started to grow and consume my every waking thought, that it would turn out to be a global success saga spanning over three seasons – shaping new talent both in front of and behind the camera and creating a fandom that would take on a life of its own and actually change peoples life’s for the better – I would have said TOLD YOU SO."

She continued: "No, [just kidding], it’s actually beyond anything any of us could have ever dreamed or hoped for, and it’s all thanks to you – our viewers. Your commitment and love for YR has given us the honour and privilege of getting to see our story through.

"Because one thing I did know in 2019 was how it all was gonna end. And now my friends, it’s coming. This season is the last one."

The final episode of Young Royals is due on Netflix on Monday 18th March 2024, dropping one week later than the rest of the season – the tension is real!

