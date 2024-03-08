Well, no, because the prince’s mother is up to no good. Played by Robin Wright – the iciness she nurtured so well in House Of Cards is on full display – Queen Isabelle actually intends to sacrifice Elodie to a dragon who lives in a nearby mountain. Thanks to a centuries-old pact, this will appease its anger and keep the kingdom safe.

Thus, the unsuspecting Elodie, freshly wed and totally oblivious to her fate, is suddenly tossed into a chasm for the scaly beast. A cat-and-mouse hunt through an underground cave system begins, with a fiery death almost a certainty.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The script, penned by Wrath Of The Titans' Dan Mazeau, doesn’t always hang together. Some moments are inspired: a flock of burning birds, for example, lit on fire by the dragon and sent fluttering towards Elodie as a portent of its arrival. Or a ceiling of icicles rapidly melting as the fiery monster approaches. The way the film’s colourful, fairy-tale opening act slowly descends into horror is compelling.

More like this

Yet there are missteps, too. Characters with cut-glass posh British accents say things such as, “I really love it, like, a lot!” Much of the film’s CGI resembles a videogame. The biggest issue, however, is that it’s never hard to figure out what’s going to happen next. The film seems to be aimed at younger audiences who might not be so familiar with its worn tropes, but at the same time, the violence and gore isn’t really for them. On the flip side, there’s not enough violence and gore to entice older audiences. Tonally, it’s as confused as Elodie’s fledgling marriage.

Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel. Netflix

Thankfully, rescue is at hand from Brown, who is, as always, completely watchable. Having more than cemented her leading lady status in the Enola Holmes films, it’s refreshing to see her unleashing her inner Ellen Ripley to fight her own alien.

As she climbs, falls and crawls away from her tormentor, her guttural screams sell the pain of her injuries – and her fury – as well as any male action-hero from the ’80s. You know you’re in for a treat when her scowl finally appears: so perfectly forged on Stranger Things’ unlucky Eleven, it’s deployed to fine effect here. Dragons beware!

Read more:

Which brings us to the reptilian creature herself; yes, she’s female, which helps to offset some similarities to The Hobbit’s iconic Smaug. Voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, who famously possesses a deep, caramel timbre, the dragon stalks Elodie through her lair while breathing taunts and promises of death. It’s a fantastic pairing of voice and visuals – the dragon is beautifully designed – and adds a creepy, serial-killer vibe to proceedings.

Together, Brown and Aghdashloo’s performances elevate the film beyond its bare bones. You may see the finale flapping into view long before it happens, but these two determined ladies ensure you’ve had a gripping ride.

Damsel premieres on Netflix on Friday 8th March. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.