New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

Advertisement

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Monday 3rd December: Training Day

Do you like to get wet? You can fill your boots in this thriller about a rookie narcotics officer (Ethan Hawke) who gets partnered up with a rogue detective (Denzel Washington). Watch on Netflix

Monday 26th November: The Christmas Chronicles

Kurt Russell stars as Santa Clause in Netflix’s latest holiday flick. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 20th November: The Last Kingdom season three

The first two seasons of historical drama The Last Kingdom aired on both the BBC and Netflix, but season three will now stream exclusively on Netflix. The series is based on author Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels The Saxon Stories. Watch on Netflix

Monday 19th November: The Princess Switch

Advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens plays dual roles in this Christmassy take on the classic rags-to-riches role reversal story. Watch on Netflix