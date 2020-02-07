Accessibility Links

The biggest movie releases of 2020

There are plenty of not-to-miss films hitting cinema over the coming months. Here's our essential guide...

harley-quinn

Award season may finally be at a close after The Oscars 2020, but film fanatics needn’t be downcast. Why? There’s a stream of unforgettable big-screen stories about to hit cinemas, from new Marvel titles such as Black Widow, to Sonic The Hedgehog, plus Pixar’s Onward.

And that’s before we mention DC’s Birds of Prey, Mulan and, of course, James Bond adventure No Time to Die (which is expected to become the highest-grossing British title of the year).

Which are the films to get most excited about? And what are the best movies out at the moment? Below are the biggest movie releases of 2020, whether in theatres or on demand via the likes of Netflix.

Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll through to find 2021’s big hitters…

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)– Out now

Suicide Squad’s standout character gets a spin-off as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Detective Renee Montoya to protect a young girl called Cassandra Cain – a future Batgirl in the comics. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Dolittle – Out now

Dolittle

It’s one of the most popular children’s stories of all time, and now it’s ready to get back to its Victorian roots with another cinematic retelling of the man who can talk to the animals. This retelling will take influence from the 1922 book The Voyages of Doctor Doolittle by Hugo Lofting. Read more

Starring: Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Dolittle), Michael Sheen (Mudfly), Jessie Buckley (Queen Victoria) and Jim Broadbent

1917 – out now

George MacKay in 1917 (Universal)
George MacKay in 1917 (Universal)

Set in – you guessed it – 1917, this Bafta-winning hard-hitting drama delves into the trench warfare of the First World War. It sees two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, given a seemingly impossible mission – one which takes them across enemy territory. Read more.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Out now

Screen Shot 2020-01-09 at 11.34.49

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

Parasite – Out now

Nominated for Best Picture at Oscars 2020, this Korean black comedy thriller follows a symbiotic relationship between wealthy and poverty-stricken families. Tackling timely social themes, it’s a visually-stunning story not to miss.

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, Chang Hyae-jin, Lee Sun-kyun

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood – Out now

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Tom Hanks stars as legendary American TV host Fred Rogers opposite Matthew Rhys as a reluctant Esquire journalist sent to profile him. The real-life story might not mean as much to UK audiences, but Hanks’ performance is already generating plenty of awards buzz based on the first trailer. Read More.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys

The Lighthouse Out now

Screen Shot 2020-01-09 at 15.43.14

Not your classic Hollywood film, this critically-acclaimed Robert Eggers (The Witch) black comedy is a hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers trying to keep their sanity on a remote island in the 1890s.

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman

Richard Jewell – Out now

Delving into the 1996 Atlanta bombing, this movie explores the true story of Richard Jewell, the man wrongly suspected and vilified for carrying out the attack.

Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley

Queen & Slim – Out now

maxresdefault (10)

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man and a black woman are pulled over for a minor traffic violation. However, the situation escalates, seeing the couple on the run – and going viral.

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith

Underwater – out now

Screen Shot 2020-01-09 at 11.30.27

Kristen Stewart leads an underwater research team in this survival horror about deep-sea monsters. Hell of an elevator pitch… surely this one will be, at the very least, a whole heap of nail-biting fun?

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassell, Jessica Henwick, TJ Miller

