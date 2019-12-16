When is Godzilla vs. Kong in cinemas? Who is in the cast?

Godzilla and King Kong will fight it out in a film helmed by You’re Next director Adam Wingard in 2020 –and we reckon it should be a showdown for the ages.

Advertisement

The two iconic monsters will face off in what is the culmination of the first three films of Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film…

When is Godzilla vs. Kong released in cinemas?

The film had originally been scheduled for a March release, but delays mean that it will now come to UK cinemas on Friday 20th November 2020.

What is it about?

Well, the title is fairly self-explanatory: the two monsters are set to come face to face.

But if you’re after a little more information, here’s what Legendary and Warner Bros. have said…

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages.

“As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

What’s happened in the franchise so far?

As things stand, we have seen two Godzilla films, 2014’s Godzilla and 2019’s Godzilla: King of Monsters, in addition to one Kong entry in the franchise, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

The first film took place fifteen years after a nuclear meltdown in Japan, and saw the recently awakened Godzilla fight against two MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms). The monster managed to defeat them and the media labels him a saviour.

In King of Monsters, humanity has become reliant on Godzilla to defeat two other monsters – King Ghidorah and Rodan – which he eventually manages, thanks to the sacrifice of his ally Mothra.

Kong: Skull Island has a period setting, during the Vietnam War, and sees a group of soldiers encounter the eponymous monster on a remote island in the Pacific, with Kong eventually proving an ally in the fight against more malevolent monsters.

Who is in the cast?

The cast will be led by Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) making his debut in the franchise as a geologist and close ally of Kong, and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) who previously appeared in Godzilla: King of Monsters as Madison Russell.

It will also include Eiza González (Alita: Battle Angel), Rebecca Hall (Christine) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta). Kyle Chandler will reprise his role as Madison’s father and expert anthrozoologist Dr. Mark Russell.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yep – you can sneak a peek below!