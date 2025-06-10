Driven to desperation by the loss of her apartment, her job, and even her daughter, Janiyah holds up a bank in her attempt to take back some control and get the money she needs.

The film places us directly in her shoes, as we see everything derailing in spectacular fashion. It manages to build real tension in the interactions between herself, those she takes as hostages, and the police, while also commenting on the state of America, and the struggles faced by black, single women.

The film is one that feels painfully authentic, whilst also tapping into recent topical issues around movements such as Black Lives Matter, as well as questions around racial and gender inequality, and police brutality. But how far does the film reflect real events?

Is Netflix's Straw Based On A True Story?

Straw is a film that feels incredibly true to life, as we follow Janiyah throughout her morning, dealing with the realities of her work, paying her rent, and trying to care for her daughter. We see each new problem that arises for her, and feel the stress and the exhaustion that her character is under.

The film aims to give all its scenes a realistic feel, with the protests that we see organically taking place feeling very reminiscent of recent movements that have been provoked by outrage on social media.

In fact, Straw is not directly based on a true story. The film tells an original story created by writer and director Tyler. However, Perry had wanted to directly address real-world concerns as part of his script, and to show how any of us can go off the rails if having to deal with too much at once.

"As humans, we all have a breaking point," actress Taraji P Henson told Decider. " You will break if you don’t have a support system. It’s unfortunate that she had to go through all of this, in one day, to finally be seen.”

The actress has spoken about how the films to address the ways in which we can all break under the pressure when faced with extended moments of high-stress and panic, and how this can then affect the people around us.

Taraji P Henson as Janiyah Wiltkinson in Straw. Cr. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

Perry has stated that while the film is not based on any one person's story, he wanted to shine a light on real people in his life and in the world who have gone unacknowledged, and unrepresented.

The film, which focuses on three women, Janiyah, bank manager Nicole, who is played by Sherri Shepherd, and a sympathetic police officer Kay, played by Teyana Taylor.

Through each of these characters, Perry sought to highlight difference aspects to the experience of Black women in America, their struggles, and the ways in which they have come together to support one another.

In an interview with Tudum, Perry explained how "the movie represents three different types of Black women, who are all the same Black woman, who are all different walks of life, different stages of success, but can all empathise with each other".

He also discussed how the film remains one that speaks to a universal problem that we can all relate to, and his desire that it should reflect real people in all our lives, and the everyday struggles that we can all relate to, and all have some understanding of how they can build up and spiral out of control.

"When have you seen these types of characters before?" Perry asked. "What film have you seen them in and realized their struggle? When you have this opportunity and this platform to tell a story, whether you want to teach or not, you have to be mindful that people will take away lessons.

"Because these images are so profound and powerful, I think that as people watch it, it’ll tell the story of real people. And I know that there are a lot of Janiyahs out there in the world for real."

Straw is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

