Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s gives Tarantino best UK box office opening ever

Quentin Tarantino's latest film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood dominates the box office for its opening weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in ONCE UPON TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has got off to a great start, taking £5.11m from its opening UK weekend.

The love letter to the ’60s movie industry – and twist on the Sharon Tate murder – has dominated the box office since it opened with previews of £1.4m on the Wednesday (August 14) and takings of £1m on the Thursday, and has already hit £7.54m in five days.

Sony will be pleased with the result, especially with all the confusion over the future of their Spider-Man franchise. It was also Tarantino‘s best opening weekend so far in the UK. Previously, Django Unchained secured the director’s biggest three-day opening back in 2013 taking £2.8m.

Inglourious Basterds, which benefited from four days of previews in 2009, took £3.6m, The Hateful Eight and Kill Bill Vol.2 (both £2.8m) hit a couple of million in comparison.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Columbia Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Columbia Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Django remains his overall best box office title in the UK taking £15.7m, but it looks like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is on track to soar past that.

It’s not just good news for Tarantino though – the film also marked a personal best for Brad Pitt, beating Ocean’s Eleven which took £5.09m. Perhaps more surprisingly, it’s also a career-best for Leonardo Di Caprio if you count the preview takings too, though if you’re just counting opening weekends it’s his third-biggest film with Inception taking £5.9m and The Revenant taking £5.3m.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is the third best opening for an 18-certificate film too, coming behind the Fifty Shades of Grey movies.

Thanks to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s success, The Lion King sits in second place at the box office chart in its fifth week – the Disney remake has now made £65.9m, making it the second-biggest movie of the year. Endgame remains in the top spot.

Sony’s other property Spider-Man also hit another milestone as it became the biggest title in the franchise hitting £35.5m after the weekend’s takings, adding £386,000.

