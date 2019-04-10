Old meets new in the first full trailer for Disney’s Lion King remake

Old and new collide in the first full trailer for Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King.

Advertisement

First, the old: James Earl Jones reprises his role from the 1994 original as Simba’s father, King Mufasa.

There’s even a little snatch of Timon and Pumbaa singing The Lion Sings Tonight.

But everything else in the new video feels new and unfamiliar: new CGI, new stars, new Pride Lands.

The video shows Simba (Donald Glover) meeting his dangerous uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

“While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps,” Scar declares menacingly, hyenas cackling in the background.

The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba and Amy Sedaris also feature in the cast.

Disney claims that “pioneering filmmaking techniques” used for the revival will “bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way”.

Advertisement

The Lion King will be released in cinemas from 19th July