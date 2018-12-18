Fans react to the first Avengers: Endgame trailer

The Russo Brothers have led us on a merry dance, but we one hundred per cent forgive them — because it’s finally here. Marvel has released the trailer for the final Avengers film, titled Avengers: Endgame (fans totally cottoned onto that one).

And boy is it bleak.

For those who haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War (where have you been?) look away now. For those who have, you’ll remember that Thanos succeeded in his mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, before wiping out half of the universe’s inhabitants.

For the remaining Avengers, including Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), these are dark days.

We see a sobbing Caption America, in addition to Iron Man, lost in space and bidding farewell to his potentially lost love, Pepper. For some fans, the emotions were almost too much to handle.

“I can’t believe this is going to be the last time I’m going to see Tony Stark,” one fan lamented on Twitter. “I’m going to be devastated.”

I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS GOING TO BE THE LAST TIME IM GOING TO SEE TONY STARK, IM GOING TO BE DEVASTATED. IM ALREADY SOBBING BECAUSE OF A TINY ASS VIDEO IM SO NOT READY#AvengersEndGame #avengers4 pic.twitter.com/kwNS2Fxq1c — sara (@JensenAcklesGod) December 7, 2018

“Seeing Tony in the space with no food and water left seriously broke my heart,” another fan wrote.

seeing tony in the space with no food and water left seriously broke my heart, protect this precious baby at all costs please, he deserves nothing but happiness #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/5PxVME2jpk — isabel (@sheisadmirable) December 7, 2018

It just hit me: Tony has no idea who survived the snap & he knows he might be leaving a message for someone who's already dead. He thinks everyone is dead, he's been forgotten by the people remaining it's why no one rescued him. Yet he hopes he's wrong 😭 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/o4M8mssarv — Sarah Montella (@Sarahm29Sm) December 7, 2018

#AvengersEndgame hi, marvel studios, uhm. there's been a mistake, i didn't sign up for this? pic.twitter.com/Me31Gkr1h9 — eli (@nobodyknowshah) December 7, 2018

Still, all that doom and gloom isn’t preventing us from getting just a little excited for the film’s release in April 2019.

me watching the #AvengersEndgame trailer for the 400th time pic.twitter.com/I0g2jvctoo — alice (@donniedvrkv) December 7, 2018

And fans are besides themselves with excitement to see Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) take on his new identity, Ronin.

THIS SCENE, THIS MOMENT, YES, I NEED TO SEE THIS #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZVglMgkDz1 — Laru (@hiddlesherlock) December 7, 2018

It’s going to be a long five-month wait…

Avengers: Endgame will be released in the UK on 26 April 2019

This article was originally published on 7 December 2018