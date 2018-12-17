A fan remade the Avengers: Endgame trailer where every character is Deadpool

A Marvel fan, who is either mad or a genius or both, has remade the trailer for Avengers: Endgame where every character is Deadpool, and now we’re craving a crossover.

Advertisement

It’s shot-for-shot the same as the original, except that the creator has inserted Deadpool’s infamous mask over all the characters.

In lieu of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man for example, who records a message for Pepper Pots in the real trailer, we have Ryan Reynolds’ sarky superhero, who records a message for Wolverine.

Check out the thing of beauty below.

It’s pretty well styled to Deadpool’s meta humour, plus there’s a couple of nice jabs at The Avengers included for good measure.

While talking about whether or not the plan to reverse Thanos’s snap will work, Deadpool (who else?) says, “Let’s hope it does, ’cause I don’t want to see a fifth Avengers movie.”

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is set to be released in UK cinemas in April 2019