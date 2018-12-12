Doctor Strange 2 is set to welcome back some key characters

We had some concern over the Doctor Strange sequel after watching Avengers: Infinity War, particularly as the universe seems to be sans Doctor Strange at the moment.

The Sorcerer Supreme became one of Thanos’s victims at the end of the the latest Avengers film, and currently it’s unclear whether that fate will be resolved in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

But minor spanner in the works is unlikely to stop Doctor Strange altogether, as it’s now been reported that Marvel Studios has started to actively work on Doctor Strange 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch is preparing to return to the role, alongside Benedict Wong who plays sidekick Master Wong.

Rachel McAdams, who plays Christine Palmer, is also thought to be coming back for the sequel, billed to start filming in 2020.

Director Scott Derrickson, who was at the helm on the 2016 film, will direct the doctor’s second outing.

Speaking about returning as Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch previously told Deadline, “Just try to stop me. That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

With the Doctor Strange sequel not set to be released until May 2021, we have to wait and see Doctor Strange’s fate in Avengers: Endgame – released in April 2019.

The trailer dropped for the fourth film in the franchise last week, and we’re given no inkling at whether Doctor Strange features in the film.

However, the emotional teaser sees a distressed Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) left wondering whether Pepper survived the events of Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in the UK on 26 April 2019