Avengers title revealed in new trailer

Well, it’s finally here. After dozens of movies starring even more superheroes, more climactic battles than a Wagnerian opera, and a body count that covers literally half the universe, we’re reaching the end of the Avengers’ story. As Tony Stark says, “part of the journey is the end.”

Advertisement

The latest trailer reveals the title ‘Endgame’ (all those fans who guessed it based on Doctor Strange’s speech or the Russo brothers’ teasing tweets, have a biscuit) and the tone is suitably melancholic. There are lots of portentous speeches and desperate last stands. However, there are a couple of bright spots.

For one – hey look! It’s Hawkeye. The bow slinging Avenger was notably absent from the last instalment, but is back for one last fight. And then there’s Scott Lang. You know? Ant Man? Last seen trapped in the Quantum Realm while the whole universe bit the dust? He turns up at the Avengers’ front door just in the nick of time. They’re really going to need his superpower: breaking the tension with bathetic one liners.

But will it be enough to stop Thanos? Or…undo what Thanos has already done? We’ll have to wait until April to find out.

Advertisement

No, we have no idea if there’s a space between ‘End’ and ‘Game’ either.