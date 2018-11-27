The first trailer for magical kidnap movie (yes, really) Artemis Fowl has arrived, and it’s a rather ominous look at the Disney adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s bestselling novel.

Narrated by an Irish-accented Judi Dench (who plays an elfin military commander in the film), the trailer lays out the two worlds of the story – the normal, human surface that we know and the hidden cities beneath the earth that hide the Fairy People, who retreated from above ground in the face of human aggression.

But now, child criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl is set to bring the worlds clashing together when he comes up with an audacious scheme to ransom a captured elf, bringing the full might of the Fairy military on his head in what the trailer promises to be a seriously action-packed adventure.

Alongside Dench, Josh Gad stars as kleptomaniac dwarf Mulch Diggums, Nonso Annozie (Cinderella) plays the Fowl family bodyguard Butler, Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch) is Butler’s niece Juliet and Miranda Raison (Spooks) play Artemis’ mother Angeline.

Along with the trailer Disney also released a synopsis for the movie, which you can read below.

Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance. Newcomer Ferdia Shaw plays the title character, with Lara McDonnell (Love, Rosie) playing Captain Holly Short, a feisty, spirited elf, who is kidnapped by Artemis for a ransom of fairy gold.

So, yes, Artemis is literally engaged in some Fowl play. We doubt he’ll improve Commander Root’s impression of humanity by the end of the movie…

Artemis Fowl is released in UK cinemas in August 2019