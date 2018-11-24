When is Aquaman released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? Everything you need to know about DC’s upcoming movie

With 2017’s Justice League met with mixed reviews and a less-than-expected box office return, Warner Bros and DC are now deploying a hero normally reserved as a pop culture punchline: Aquaman.

After the hero made his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and battled Steppenwolf in Justice League, the King of Atlantis will finally enjoy his first solo movie – four whole years after Jason Momoa was first cast in the title role.

But who will appear alongside Momoa in Aquaman? And what is the film’s story? Find out everything you need to know about DC’s Aquaman below.

When will Aquaman be released in UK cinemas?

The film will surface on 12th December 2018 – over a week before the US planned opening.

Who’s in the cast?

Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa will return once more to play Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the half-Atlantean half-Human who can manipulate tides, swim at supersonic speeds and – yes – talk to sea life.

Amber Heard will reprise her Justice League role Mera, the warrior and daughter of the king of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

Other stars include Willem Dafoe (who’ll play Vulko, Arthur’s chief counsellor and mentor), Nicole Kidman (Queen of Atlantis), Fargo’s Patrick Wilson (Aquaman’s half-brother King Orm, hell-bent on declaring war on the surface world) and The Get Down’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (high-seas mercenary Black Manta).

What’s the plot to the Aquaman film?

The official synopsis reads:

“Following the events of Justice League, Arthur Curry, the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, is caught in a battle between surface dwellers that threaten his oceans and his own people, who are ready to lash out and invade the surface.”

From trailers we can see that this involves Arthur and Mera tracking down a mysterious trident to help them defeat his half-brother, while also fending off attacks from the villainous Black Manta.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – after a long wait one was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, and you can watch it now.

And if that’s not nearly enough Aquaman footage for you, you’re in luck – a longer extended trailer was recently released that also introduces Arthur’s iconic comic-book costume for the first time.

Will there be any post-credits scenes?

Rumour has it that there will be at least one after-credits tease, setting up a conflict for a future Aquaman sequel. And who knows? Maybe Warner Bros will include a teaser for one of their other upcoming movies, like the Wonder Woman sequel or Shazam.