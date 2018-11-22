Andie McDowell to guest star in Four Weddings and a Funeral remake

Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell has signed on for a guest-starring role in the TV reboot of the 1994 romantic comedy.

Advertisement

MacDowell starred in the original movie as Carrie, love interest of Charles (Hugh Grant). She will make a reappearance in Mindy Kaling and Richard Curtis’s new series, which follows a similar premise but a different group of friends – but this time she will play “Mrs Howard,” the mother of one of our main characters.

According to The Wrap, Game of Thrones’ Missandei actor Nathalie Emmanuel is taking over the leading role of Maya, which was initially set to be played by Jessica Williams.

The story will follow four American friends – Maya, Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith), Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and Duffy (John Reynolds) – who reunite for a London wedding.

But when a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a year of romance and heartbreak.

Also joining the cast is Zoe Boyle, best known as saintly but sickly fiancé Lavinia Swire in Downton Abbey, as well as Jennie Jacques (Vikings), Harish Patel (who plays shopkeeper Raj in all David Walliams’ BBC adaptations) and Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen.

Advertisement

No UK broadcaster has yet been confirmed for the Hulu TV series.