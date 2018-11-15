Watch the first trailer for Karen Gillan’s directoral debut The Party’s Just Beginning
Former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan has written, directed and stars in the dark comedy about loss
The trailer for former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan’s debut feature film The Party’s Just Beginning has dropped, and it looks set to be a must-watch.
The teaser of the film shows Gillan, who stars as Liusaidh, navigating her way through life in Inverness as she fails to deal with her best friend’s suicide.
When she meets Dale (Lee Pace), he tells her she’s “a mess”, while she begins to explain what she was like before.
With the film taking six years to write and five years to get financed, Gillan explained that she wanted to explore the high suicide rates in her home town.
Speaking to Empire about the project, she said, “Growing up there, I had such an amazing experience. So to read something like that, it’s like, ‘Why?’”
This isn’t Gillan’s first time writing and directing – she’s credited with 2015’s Coward and also directed and starred in the horror short Conventional – but The Party’s Just Beginning is her first feature film.
The 30-year-old – who shot to fame as Amy Pond in Doctor Who – has gone on to find success as an actor in Hollywood, starring in a series of high profile movies including the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji franchises.
The Party’s Just Beginning is due to be released December 7, 2018 in the USA. No British release date has been confirmed.