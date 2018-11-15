Accessibility Links

  4. The first full trailer for Tim Burton’s Dumbo will leave you in tears

Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito star in the live-action Disney remake

Dumbo, YouTube

The first trailer for Disney’s live-action Dumbo remake has arrived – and it looks like it’s going to be a weepy one.

The clip shows the children of one-armed veteran Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) befriending the young and out-of-favour animal, before the action takes a slightly more sinister turn as it becomes clear that there are people, like Michael Keaton’s nasty circus owner VA Vandemere, who wish to exploit him.

The elephant-of-flight is as endearing as ever, brought stunningly to life by CGI in the Tim Burton-helmed film, which is set to arrive in UK cinemas in March 2019. Check out the trailer below.

Dumbo is the first in a slew of upcoming live-action Disney remakes set to hit our screens next year. We’ve also got Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King – which stars Beyoncé and Donald Glover – to look forward to. The cast also includes Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin and Joseph Gatt.

Dumbo is set to be released in UK cinemas on 29th March 2019

