There’s a Breaking Bad movie in the works

It’s hailed as one of the best television shows of all time, but could Breaking Bad really be about to be turned into a movie?

Five years after its explosive finale, a two hour Breaking Bad movie is reportedly in the works with series creator Vince Gilligan at the helm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Little is known at this stage; it has not yet been made clear whether it will be a sequel or a prequel similar to Netflix spin-off Better Call Saul, or whether any of the original cast of the show will be returning.

The movie is thought to “track the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

The project is Gilligan’s first since signing a three-year deal with Sony Pictures Television in July.

Breaking Bad aired for six years before its dramatic final episode which aired in 2013.

It followed failing science teacher Walter White, who, after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer, decides to start cooking up and selling crystal meth to pay his hugely expensive medical bills and secure his family’s financial future after his death.

Walter (superbly played by Bryan Cranston ) teams up with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to sell his produce, with the pair becoming close as they navigate the dangers of the criminal underworld.

The acclaimed show picked up 16 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes while it was on air.