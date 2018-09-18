Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Emily Blunt is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in Mary Poppins Returns trailer

Emily Blunt is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in Mary Poppins Returns trailer

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Dick Van Dyke also star

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) in Disney's original musical MARY POPPINS RETURNS (Disney, HF)

Walt Disney Studios have released the official trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt in the title role, and it’s just the spoonful of sugar we all need.

Advertisement

The film, set in London 25 years after the events of the first film starring Julie Andrews, stars Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw as the original Banks children, Jane and Michael. After Michael and his three children suffer a loss, Mary Poppins comes to the rescue, umbrella in hand.

“You seem hardly to have aged at all,” a shocked Michael tells Poppins during the trailer, to which she replies: “Really? One never discusses a woman’s age, Michael. Would have hoped I taught you better.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as a street lamp lighter named Jack (complete with Cockney accent), who joins Poppins and the next generation of Banks children in a magical animated landscape with dancing dolphins.

The trailer also shows footage of Dick Van Dyke apparently reprising his role as Mr. Dawes Sr. In the original film Van Dyke wore prosthetics to age up, but the 92-year-old had no need of them this time around — and fans are shocked at how the character hasn’t seemed to have changed at all.

Colin Firth, Angelia Lansbury, Julie Walters and Meryl Streep also all make brief appearances in the trailer, with Streep portraying Poppins’ cousin Topsy, who didn’t feature in the 1964 classic.

Advertisement

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on 19th December

Tags

All about Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) in Disney's original musical MARY POPPINS RETURNS (Disney, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140091.cb0a4e37-a1e7-4070-85a0-2f8fe85d3725

First look at Mary Poppins Returns

(Getty)

Meet the cast of His Dark Materials

Donald Sutherland in Trust

Meet the cast of BBC2’s Getty kidnapping drama Trust

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) in Disney's original musical MARY POPPINS RETURNS (Disney, HF)

Emily Blunt was set to star as Mary Poppins before the script was even written

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more