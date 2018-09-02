Cats the movie starring Taylor Swift and Ian McKellen gets release date

The film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is aiming to be a Christmas hit in 2019 – but can it be a match for Star Wars?

Cats the movie will be arriving in cinemas in December 2019.

Advertisement

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running musical is getting the big screen treatment courtesy of Les Misérables director Tom Hooper and stars including Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden.

Producers Universal Pictures and Working Title have now confirmed that the film will be released in cinemas on Friday 20th December 2019.

The December 2019 release means that the film is set to go up against Star Wars Episode IX in the Christmas box office.

Cats is set to use “astonishing new technology” to transform the actors according to producers.

Advertisement

While the cast has been confirmed, it is not yet clear who will perform what role, although Variety reported earlier this summer that Oscar-winning singer and The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson would play Grizabella and perform the iconic song Memory.