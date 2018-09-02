Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Cats the movie starring Taylor Swift and Ian McKellen gets release date

Cats the movie starring Taylor Swift and Ian McKellen gets release date

The film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is aiming to be a Christmas hit in 2019 – but can it be a match for Star Wars?

(Getty)

Cats the movie will be arriving in cinemas in December 2019.

Advertisement

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running musical is getting the big screen treatment courtesy of Les Misérables director Tom Hooper and stars including Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden.

Producers Universal Pictures and Working Title have now confirmed that the film will be released in cinemas on Friday 20th December 2019.

The December 2019 release means that the film is set to go up against Star Wars Episode IX in the Christmas box office.

Cats is set to use “astonishing new technology” to transform the actors according to producers.

Advertisement

While the cast has been confirmed, it is not yet clear who will perform what role, although Variety reported earlier this summer that Oscar-winning singer and The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson would play Grizabella and perform the iconic song Memory.

Tags

All about Cats

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Isobel Waller-Bridge and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Getty)

Isobel Waller-Bridge on the ‘dream’ of composing for Vanity Fair – and its ‘weird similarities’ to sister Phoebe’s Fleabag

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born (Warner Bros)

A Star is Born review round-up: Lady Gaga is a triumph according to critics

MWP_3279.tif

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Vanity Fair cast

Who's who? Meet the cast of Vanity Fair

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more