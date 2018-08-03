When is Ant-Man and the Wasp out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

Find out everything you need to know about Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s Marvel team-up adventure

The sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man is out now, with Paul Rudd back as the shrinking superhero alongside newly-powered partner Evangeline Lilly.

Advertisement

After Avengers: Infinity War audiences will be excited to see what’s next from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – so why did UK fans have to wait so much longer? Find out everything you need to know about the new film below.

When is Ant-Man and the Wasp released in UK cinemas?

The film was released in the UK on Thursday 2nd August, which was significantly later than when it wasreleased in the US and many other countries around the world, though a day earlier than its originally scheduled UK release on Friday 3rd.

Across the pond audiences got Ant-Man and the Wasp a month earlier on the 6th of July, for various complicated reasons that we’ve gone into in more depth elsewhere.

In short: we probably got it later because of Incredibles 2’s late release and the World Cup.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, quite a few! Here’s one you can watch now.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, David Dastmalchian, T.I. Harris and Abby Ryder Fortson return to the series after first appearing in Ant-Man.

Meanwhile, new actors joining the film include Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne (the original Wasp), Walton Goggins as low-life criminal Sonny Burch, Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster (a superhero called Black Goliath in the comics) and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, a criminal who can pass through solid matter. You can read an extended cast list here.

What is going to happen?

The film takes place before many of the events in Avengers: Infinity War, and sees Scott (Rudd) under house arrest after battling the government in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

However, he’s pulled back into superhero-ing when a superpowered criminal (John-Kamen) steals special Pym technology that threatens the world.

Now, Scott will team up with The Wasp (Lilly) to defeat Ghost, help Hank Pym (Douglas) and maybe even rescue the original Wasp (Pfeiffer) from the mysterious Quantum Realm.

What is the Quantum realm?

As seen in the original Ant-Man, the Quantum realm is an alternate dimension where the rules of space and time are irrelevant, reached by shrinking subatomically or by mystical transportation.

The original Wasp, Janet van Dyne, ended up trapped there after shrinking between the molecules of a missile to disarm it, and second Ant-Man Scott Lang nearly shared her fate in his first film before devising a way to return.

The new film will see Hank Pym try to explore the Quantum realm and look for his wife Janet, with some terrible consequences.

Will there be a post-credits scene?

There is indeed, and it ties nicely into the events of Avengers: Infinity War (and thus Avengers 4, we suppose).

You can take a spoiler-filled look at our guide to Ant-Man and the Wasp’s two post-credits scenes here.

How will Ant-Man and the Wasp tie into Avengers: Infinity War?

As noted above, Ant-Man and the Wasp is mostly set before the shocking conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War, but the post-credits scenes tie the action into the shocking conclusion of the team-up movie.

Advertisement

Where that leaves Ant-Man ahead of Avengers 4, well, that’s another story…