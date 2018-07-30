Avengers star Anthony Mackie kept pranking Paul Rudd on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Falcon actor couldn’t resist messing with the Ant-Man star when he was filming nearby

While Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man may have been benched from Avengers: Infinity War, it turns out the shrinking hero wasn’t completely left out of the behind-the-scenes fun, with Avengers star Anthony Mackie frequently popping over to the production of Ant-Man and the Wasp for a visit when the two movies were shooting at the same time in Atlanta.

However, the visits weren’t quite as sweet as they sound – because Mackie spent the entire time tormenting Rudd for fun.

“He would come on, he came out to the set, let it be known he was there, he was around, he owned it,” Rudd told RadioTimes.com.

“He even signed for me an action figure of himself, telling me that he was glad to save the film.”

For his part, Mackie (who appeared in the first Ant-Man film as The Falcon) gave a bit more detail to his antics at a convention appearance last year, when he happily described the fun he’d had messing with Rudd during Infinity War’s filming.

“You know, they’re shooting Ant-Man [and the Wasp] down the street, so I just go and bully Paul Rudd for an hour and then come back to set,” Mackie said at the time.

“Everyone just feels better about themselves. It’s great – I just like walk onto the Ant-Man set and like, steal stuff out of their craft table. ‘I dare you to tell me something, Paul’ – he never does.”

Mackie added: “I would prank Paul Rudd every day of the week! It’s so easy man, he’s an easy target. Tom [Holland] is always watching his six. He’s always nervous. He knows something going down.

“But Paul is just happy, he’s like lalalalala. So he’s easy to get.”

To be fair, it was probably just the break Mackie needed given the heavy themes of Avengers: Infinity War, and a way for Ant-Man to inadvertently help the team even if he was avoiding the battle with Thanos himself.

And who knows, Maybe Rudd can get his revenge at some point during the filming of Avengers 4? We live in hope.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 2nd August