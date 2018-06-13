When is Mission Impossible: Fallout out in the UK? Plot, cast, trailer and release date

The latest addition to the Mission Impossible franchise is coming soon - here's what you need to know

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest addition to the Mission Impossible family, Mission Impossible: Fallout. Taking the title perhaps too literally, Cruise is rumoured to have completed the franchise’s most daring stunts to date. Here’s everything you need to know about seeing it.

Advertisement

When is Mission Impossible: Fallout released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released in cinemas Friday 27th July.

Is there a trailer?

There is – watch it below.

Who is in the cast?

Many of the Missions’ cast return to reprise their roles, including Tom Cruise (Ethan Hunt), Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn) and Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust).

New additions include, Henry Cavil, who is far from his super man past as trained killer August Walker. Towering over the rest of the cast he certainly looks the part.

Other members include: Michelle Monaghan (Julia), Alec Baldwin (Alan Hunley) and Sean Harris (Solomon Lane).

What is going to happen?

With Mission Impossible, you know you’re in for Tom Cruise completing breathtaking stunts alongside Simon Pegg looking a little confused. The latest addition to the franchise is no different.

Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself to complete a failed mission but in doing so puts his entire career in jeopardy. Questioning his loyalty and motives the CIA aren’t sure if their employee is working for his own agenda.

Advertisement

With their best man gone rogue the CIA panic, and turn to hunting their own agent. While working against the clock Hunt has to save the world, while saving his own life. But all in a days work – he’s done it five films in a row, he can manage it this time.