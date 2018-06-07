Val Kilmer is back as Iceman alongside Tom Cruise in the Top Gun sequel

We last saw Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer as Maverick and Iceman back in 1986

Maverick and Iceman will fly again.

The Top Gun sequel has landed a key casting as Val Kilmer returns to one of his most iconic roles, playing Iceman (real name Tom Kazansky) alongside Tom Cruise’s Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In the original 1986 film, now a cult favourite, skilled fighter pilot Iceman was Maverick’s bitter rival. Cruise starred as a young naval aviator given a chance to train at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, where Iceman was a top student and considered Maverick’s style of flying “dangerous”.

Cruise recently tweeted a photo announcing that production had begun on the long-awaited sequel, titled Top Gun: Maverick.

This modern update will follow fighter pilots dealing with a world in which new drone technology is making their old style of flying and their finely-honed skills obsolete.

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the Iceman actor was always keen to return. Kilmer teased in 2015 that he had been offered a role in the film, writing on Facebook that it’s “not often you get to say ‘yes’ without reading the script.”

The original film was directed by Tony Scott, who died in 2012. Taking over the reins will be Joseph Kosinksy, who also helped revive 80s classic Tron with the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released in July 2019