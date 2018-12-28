Vanessa STABBED and her son kidnapped in Emmerdale fire drama

Emmerdale vet Vanessa Woodfield is the victim of a knife attack when she is stabbed by a hooded figure after she catches them trying to burn down the Woolpack – only for the drama to really ramp up when the mystery assailant kidnaps her son Johnny and drives off with him, leaving the victimised vet fighting for her life and fearing for her child.

In the week beginning Monday 7 January, Vanessa is driving past the packed pub and is stunned to see a shady individual throwing petrol around the bins outside the pub.

Bravely confronting them, Ms Woodfield then ends up stabbed by the unidentified troublemaker and she collapses to the ground, allowing her attacker to flee the scene in her car parked nearby – but they are unaware Vanessa’s son Johnny is still strapped into the back seat.

As the outside of the pub is engulfed in raging flames and billowing black smoke, Vanessa is on the floor fighting for her life and Johnny has been abducted from the village. Who has attacked Vanessa? Will she survive Why were they trying to burn the pub down? Is the Woolie set to be torched? And could Johnny’s kidnapping have been deliberate?

When will we find out who stabbed Vanessa?

Emmerdale is remaining tight-lipped as to this hooded horror is, but Hardwick did give RadioTimes.com some salient clues… “The audience has seen this person before,” she teases. “And it is a he. We are led to think it is someone from Vanessa’s past. There’s a lot about Vanessa’s life before coming to the village that has never been discussed. We know nothing about her mum or her upbringing really.

“We’ve met her dad, obviously, and Frank has made a few enemies so it could be something to do with him. Or is it a connection to her girlfriend Charity or the Dingles? We’ll have to wait and see!”

