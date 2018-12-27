First interview with new Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle – “Billy and Aaron could become friends”

Emmerdale newcomer Billy Fletcher has certainly made a big impression since he turned up in the ITV soap on Christmas Day. After turning up at his mum Jessie’s wedding to Marlon, Billy ended up getting into a scrap with villager Aaron Dingle, who he bullied and persecuted during their time together in prison. Then Billy ended up being on the receiving end of an attack by a mystery assailant in the Boxing Day episode – just who was responsible?

Here, singer-turned-actor Jay Kontzle (he was once in boyband The Mend) reveals all about what’s coming up for his character – and why there could be friendship on the horizon for Billy and Aaron…

So how does it feel to be joining Emmerdale?

It’s amazing. It’s great. It’s a life change – a complete switch in profession. My character has a hefty role which has kept me busy – there’s a lot for me to do be doing. Everyone in the Emmerdale team – from cast to crew – is so nice, easy to work with and have been really welcoming so it’s been a great start so far.

Did you know any of the cast before joining?

I knew Danny Miller (Aaron) and Anthony Quinlan (Pete). I did the screen test with Sandra (Jessie) and Asan (Ellis) and the connection was there straight away for the family. Mark Charnock (Marlon) got in touch to congratulate me on getting the role and said to give him a call if I wanted to go through anything. Everyone that I’ve spoken to has given input and been really helpful. I have the right people around me from the beginning. I really look up to Danny (Miller), he has a natural acting style – which I really like.

Are you an Emmerdale viewer?

Yes. When I was younger I used to watch it constantly and keep up to date with everything that was going on. When I was in the band, I didn’t know what was on TV – I was so focused on producing music I didn’t have the time. When I came back to the real world, the TV went back on again.

Viewers have heard a lot of negative things about Billy. Is it all justified? Do you think he’s really a bad lad underneath it all?

No. I don’t think you can listen to one person’s opinion and take their word for it. You need to get to know the person yourself and make a decision from there. There’s more to be revealed. We all have layers and we’ve only seen of one of Billy’s layers, you don’t see the other sides.

Aaron and Billy obviously have history from prison. What can you tell us about that? How will that play out?

Aaron hates Billy. He really does hate him. Billy was one of Jason’s henchman in jail and beat him up to avoid being bullied by Jason himself. Aaron’s really really stressed out by that and just wants Billy to get out of the village and out of his life. But I think that they could become friends because they actually have a lot in common. I think Billy deserves a second chance. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

What can we expect from him in the Dales?

He’s a bit of an outsider. He has got a loving heart – he loves his mum and he’s trying to make things right. He knows he’s not an angel. He’s still got that stress and has a lot going on in his head. He does have a nasty side, but he’s trying to keep it under wraps and make something right in his life. Although people are trying to stop that from happening which is frustrating for him.

Tell us a bit about the Grant family. What’s the dynamic like?

Billy loves his mum. He knows there’s tension between him and Ellis. Ellis is jealous because Jessie’s always been fond of Billy because of Billy’s dad. There’s always been the friction between the brothers.

And you’re joining the cast just as Jessie has married in to the Dingle clan. How will Billy feel about that? Will there be trouble ahead?

I don’t think he’ll be best pleased, let’s put it that way!

