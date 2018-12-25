Is Alfie dead on EastEnders after getting pushed down the stairs?

EastEnders fans have been left fearing that Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) has committed manslaughter after pushing Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) down the stairs in the Christmas Day episode.

In scenes reminiscent of the famous 2007 festive instalment of EastEnders that saw Tanya Branning (Jo Joyner) take a tumble after a family row, Alfie ended up making a dramatic plunge from the landing at the Slaters’ house after arguing with both Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Hayley.

The 25 December doof-doof saw Alfie hit his head on a stray log in the hallway, the queasy squelch leaving viewers wondering the duplicitous Mr Moon has now met his maker.

In the run-up to the potentially fatal showdown, Hayley was seen gift-wrapping a lock of her newborn daughter’s hair for Alfie. But when Kat intercepted the present and opened it, she soon worked out the horrible truth: that Alfie is, in fact, the father of baby Cherry.

After making the shock discovery, Kat wasted no time in hitting the self-destruct button as she toppled the Slaters’ Christmas tree and smashed up the decorations before getting drunk in the Queen Vic and performing a tear-stained version of Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody.

But things went from bad to worse when Kat stumbled home and had it out with Alfie. As tensions escalated to fever pitch, Alfie told Kat that he actually blamed her for the abuse she endured as a child at the hands of her uncle Harry and told the rest of the family that he hated them.

The argument then took a sinister turn when Hayley stepped in to protect Kat and lashed out at Alfie, sending him flying from the landing down to the hall below. The Boxing Day episode of EastEnders (8.30pm, BBC1) will hopefully confirm whether Alfie really is no more – and if Kat will help Hayley cover up the crime or hand her over to the Walford police.

Actor Shane Richie had already hinted that something major was set to happen to his character, having commented in an interview:

“I’ll be intrigued to see how it goes down on social media. I’m doing panto on Boxing Day, so it’ll be interesting to see what the reaction is. I’ve already been thinking about the gags I can put in.

“You always hope it’s going to be a classic, but I think this one will go down as a big classic.”

