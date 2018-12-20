Mick abducts Stuart on EastEnders – but will he kill him?

Sinister Stuart Highway got a not-so-festive surprise on tonight’s EastEnders when he was abducted by Mick Carter and stashed bound and gagged in the boot of his car. With the Queen Vic landlord promising his enemy “a sleigh ride” in a cliffhanger scene, fans will now be left wondering what kind of retribution Mick has in store.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the revelation that Stuart had been kidnapped, Mick was seen plotting retribution with Phil, the latter of whom summoned the unsuspecting Mr Highway to the garage under the pretence of getting back some money he’s owed. But when Stuart turned up, he was suddenly attacked, only to later wake up and find himself at Mick’s mercy.

As viewers know, Stuart once kidnapped Mick’s aunt Tina in similar fashion. And in order to remind him of that past crime, Mick was seen deliberately putting We Call it Acieed by DMob on the car stereo – the very song that Tina recalls Stuart playing during her own abduction horror.

EastEnders is currently remaining tight lipped as to how far Mick will go to get revenge on the man who tried to frame him for attempted murder, but in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Ricky Champ – who plays Stuart – revealed that fans hoping his character gets his comeuppance will get their wish granted:

“I don’t think the viewers will be disappointed about what’s going to happen. As far as pay-off goes, you’re going to get it. I’m really excited for people to see it. A lot of work went into this period of EastEnders and it did feel particularly overwhelming at times.

“But it’s fun to play Stuart – someone who is that unpredictable is a very dangerous man and that’s where his power lies. He loves Linda and Mick – but this is a man who destroys what he loves. And the uncertainty of what he’s going to do makes him watchable.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.