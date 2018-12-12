Lofty and Mary the punk will return to EastEnders for a famous character’s funeral

EastEnders favourites Lofty Holloway and Mary Smith are to make a return to the BBC1 soap after three decades away. The pair haven’t been seen in Walford since 1988, but are set to make a comeback for the funeral of former GP Harold Legg (Leonard Fenton), who will pass away early next year.

Actor Tom Watt – who made his debut as Lofty in 1985 – has gone on to be a sports journalist, while Linda Davidson – who became an icon of the soap’s early years thanks to Mary’s punk make-up – now works in digital media.

Both stars have been enticed back by exiting executive consultant John Yorke and are expected on the EastEnders set in Elstree in the days ahead.

Said a source to the Sun: “Lofty and Mary The Punk are two of the most memorable characters of the original set of stars. It’s staggering to think it’s been more than 30 years since they were last on the Square but soap fans will be delighted to hear of their comeback.

“Regular viewers will know Dr Legg’s health is bad and it’s thought his death will play out in February next year, and these two will be back around the time of his funeral.”

Ex-soldier Lofty’s most prominent storyline during his original stint in Albert Square saw him jilted at the altar by girlfriend Michelle Fowler (then played by Susan Tully), while a controversial plotline for Mary saw her persuaded to turn to prostitution by Pat Wicks (Pam St Clement).

