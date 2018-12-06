When is Neighbours on over Christmas 2018? Final schedules confirmed

Neighbours makes history in 2018 as it airs its Christmas Day episode for the first time on the 25 December!

The Aussie soap traditionally takes a break from the schedules just before the festive period kicks in, in line with Australian TV’s usual format of continuing dramas building to end-of-year season finales followed by a few weeks off air. But as of this year, thanks to a new deal with UK broadcaster Channel 5, Neighbours airs all year round so fans can celebrate Christmas with the residents of Ramsay Street properly.

There are, however, some changes in what time the show is on – from Christmas Eve, episodes will move from a lunchtime showing to air first in the morning, followed by an evening repeat.

The soap has pulled out all the stops for the Christmas Day edition which sees the return of Alan Dale as Jim Robinson, who was killed off 25 years ago but is confirmed as making a surprise appearance as son Paul Robinson faces his darkest hour – is he back from the dead? Is it a dream? What on earth is going on? Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Bea and Elly’s troublemaking mum Liz returns, Susan is haunted by what she did to Finn, and Xanthe gets a big surprise.

The Neighbours schedule plays out as follows:

Christmas Eve – 10.20am and 6..00pm, Channel 5

Christmas Day – 10.15am and 6.05pm, Channel 5

Boxing Day – 10.55am and 5.45pm, Channel 5

Thursday 27 December – 11.20am and 6.30pm, Channel 5

Friday 28 December – 8.50am and 5.30pm, Channel 5

New Year’s Eve – 11.20am and 5.20pm, Channel 5

New Year’s Day – 8.45am and 5.25pm, Channel 5

Neighbours resumes its normal transmission times of 1.45pm and 5.30pm daily from Wednesday 2 January 2019.

