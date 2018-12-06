Hayley and Alfie shocked by surprise Slater return in EastEnders

EastEnders has confirmed Hayley Slater’s (Katie Jarvis) mean mum Bev Slater (Ashley McGuire) will return to Albert Square on Thursday 20 December.

The character shows up at the Slater house needing somewhere to stay, and doesn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from her daughter or the rest of the clan. Last time we saw bolshy Bev, she was trying to convince Hayely to sell her newborn baby girl Cherry, so that’s hardly surprising…

Bev unwittingly walks into a nightmare scenario for Hayley, who temporarily moves in with the Ahmeds as she continues to be tormented by her unrequited love for baby daddy Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who is back in Walford trying to save his marriage to Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) while also wanting to be involved in Cherry’s life.

On Monday 17 December, Alfie is perturbed when Hayley announces she wants to give Cherry up and tries to change her mind. By Tuesday 18 December, Hayley and Cherry return to the fold to live with Kat and the sassy Slater brood, so has Alfie managed to talk his one-night stand into keeping their kid?

Hayley is terrified at the truth of her little girl’s paternity being exposed and the family turning on her for sleeping with her cousin’s husband behind her back, so the last thing she needs is for her gobby mother to complicate her life even further.

Will Bev be moving in with Hayley and the Slaters?

However, it’s Alfie to the rescue as he clocks Hayley’s unease at Bev’s presence and quickly works out a solution when the poisonous parent pleads for a bed at the already-packed Slater gaff. Will Bev be sticking around?

Alfie and Hayley’s baby secret is set to be at the centre of EastEnders’ Christmas storylines, and a shock death has already been teased as one character is set to have “blood on their hands” – could Bev end up being the one who gets wind of her daughter’s deceit and blabs to Kat, getting caught in the crossfire as the inevitable argument ensues leading to her accidental demise?

