  3. What links vicar Harriet and dodgy Dawn in Emmerdale?

What links vicar Harriet and dodgy Dawn in Emmerdale?

The pair's shady past is set to be revealed

itvjh

Emmerdale vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) comes face-to-face with new villager Dawn (Olivia Bromley) next week, but it’s not the first time the pair have met – it turns out they share a mysterious past, but what on earth could link the two women? And why is Harriet aghast to see the girl again?

Drug addict Dawn first came to viewers’ attention when departed Ross Barton (Michael Parr) became embroiled in the criminal underworld as he spiralled into addiction following his life-altering acid attack. The former prostitute was associated with sinister Simon McManus (Liam Ainsworth) and turned up a few weeks back at Dale View looking for Ross, and was briefly given shelter by kindly Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

In upcoming episodes Rhona’s boyfriend Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) finds Dawn soliciting in a car park and, reluctantly taking pity on his little brother’s mate, escorts her back to the village and offers to put her up for a while – only for his unpredictable house guest to get the wrong idea and try to kiss him.

itvjh

Dawn threatens to tell Rhona he made a pass at her unless she lets him stay for longer, but when the vexed vet learns the truth about her game playing she lashes out at the addict who turns aggressive. Following a furious showdown at the cafe Dawn shoves Rhona and flees. As she’s chased outside by Pete, Harriet notices the young girl whizz past and is stunned as recognition is written across her face…

itvjh

Did Harriet the local vicar used to be a prostitute?

Later, Dawn sees Harriet outside the church and approaches her. Commenting with surprise that Ms Finch is now a vicar of all things, Dawn confronts the clergywoman as the truth about their mysterious past comes to light… Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped about how they know each other, but Harriet is none too pleased to see Dawn again and wants her gone so their reunion is far from happy.

itvjh

Do the ages work out for Harriet to be Dawn’s long-lost mum? Or sister? Do Dawn’s pointed comments about Harriet’s job refer to the vicar having an unholy backstory, perhaps she was once a prostitute herself? Or did Harriet used to be a drug dealer, hence Dawn being so familiar?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

itvjh
