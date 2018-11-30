Sharon LEAVES EastEnders – will she be back for Keanu?

EastEnders‘ Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) has left Walford for Australia, breaking secret lover Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) heart as she decided their illicit relationship was over and she needed some time away – but is this really the end of the affair?

On Friday 30 November, Sharon was conflicted by her feelings for her toy boy fella and decided after a heart-to-heart with best mate Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) it was time to end the fling. Hunky mechanic Keanu did not take the news well, as this time last week the pair were on the verge of committing properly to each other only for Mrs Mitchell’s husband Phil (Steve McFadden) to make a surprise return from his shady overseas business trip and scupper their plans.

Tonight Shaz found herself still torn as to where her heart lay, and braced herself to come clean to Phil telling him they needed a serious talk. But the rug was pulled from under her when Phil produced a plane ticket for down under suggesting she take a break and visit Michelle and Vicki in Australia, the generous gesture his way of apologising for abandoning his missus for all those months while he was in Spain.

Seizing the chance to get away, and chickening out on admitting her infidelity to Phil, Sharon shared a final stolen exchange with devastated Keanu telling him she was going away for a while – but he didn’t buy her insistence they really were over for good, warning her she couldn’t run away from her true feelings forever. Loading her suitcase into the requisite black cab, Sharon thanked Phil for the free holiday and made her exit from Albert Square, catching forlorn Keanu’s eye as she was driven off…

When will Sharon return to EastEnders?

Sharon’s temporary departure (the show have yet to confirm her return date) means the pause button will be pressed on the Sharanu plot for now – or will it? Keanu’s bond with Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) has already been a threat to the forbidden age-gap romance, so with Sharon away could the Taylor totty be driven into the new mum’s arms? Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) also returned in tonight’s episode, so if Keanu showed an interest in Hayley she may use him to make her baby daddy jealous.

And is Phil really as oblivious as it seems? Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) already suspects her dad is a cuckold, who’s to say she hasn’t privately shared her suspicions with him over Sharon’s ‘personal training sessions’ with their fit neighbour? Is this why Phil wants her out of the way, so he can put some distance between her and Keanu so he can confront his love rival without her around?

