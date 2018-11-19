Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jacob makes sex confession on Emmerdale tonight

Jacob makes sex confession on Emmerdale tonight

But is he telling the truth about what he's doing?

Screen Shot 2018-11-19 at 10.13.35

A jealous Jacob Gallagher will lie on Emmerdale tonight when he says that he’s having sex with Liv Flaherty.

Advertisement

As we know, there is no relationship between Jacob and Liv, but the troubled teen makes the claim because he’s envious of dad David’s romance with schoolteacher Maya Stepney. But what fallout will there be from Jacob’s worrying claim? Will Liv’s brother Aaron find out about the news? And what reaction can Jacob expect to get from Maya?

Jacob’s actions have already become a cause for concern thanks to his growing attraction to Maya, with last week’s episodes seeing him kiss her on the lips on the occasion of her birthday.

Jacob on Emmerdale

In the aftermath, fans saw Jacob ask Maya if she’d consider leaving his dad for him. But her refusal to give him an answer left Emmerdale viewers wondering whether Maya is now set to groom Jacob. One user of Twitter wrote: “People are disgusted with the Maya/Jacob plotline but personally I think it’s important to show that child grooming is a real issue and it doesn’t just have to be men that do it.”

Another added: “The Jacob/Maya storyline creeps me out. The way they are portraying Maya is so uncomfortable to watch – it’s an incredible story to tell.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2018-11-19 at 10.13.35
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

18_10_EMM_JACOB_MAYA_DAVID_2ND_EP_02

Emmerdale: Jacob gets a crush on Maya – but will he act on his feelings?

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Matthew Wolfenden – I think David will realise Alicia is the love of his life

David_Metcalfe

Emmerdale love rat: David reveals who he slept with behind Tracy’s back

11_09_EMM_DAVID_TRACY_02psjdapsjfpasjfe0rw

Emmerdale: David and Tracy to split up? Matthew Wolfenden interview

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more