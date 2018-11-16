Why isn’t there an episode of EastEnders tonight?

EastEnders fans will have to go without their regular Friday-night visit to Albert Square tonight as the BBC1 soap makes way in the schedules for Children in Need. But Walford devotees needn’t fret: there has still been the same amount of EastEnders screen time as in a regular week, thanks to an hour-long episode having aired on Thursday evening.

Plus, some of the Square’s most familiar faces will feature on the fundraising extravaganza performing a medley of Disney hits. It has already been reported Jessie Wallace will be channelling her inner Elsa to perform Let it Go from Frozen, while Tilly Keeper, Zack Morris and Lorraine Stanley will be doing an homage to Aladdin.

Viewers will also see Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, ably supported by Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi) as Gaston and Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed) as LeFou.

Speaking about the experience, Tilly Keeper said: “It was a dream come true to be a Disney princess for BBC Children in Need! We had so much fun filming the performance; it was such a special day. Let’s hope we all raise lots of money on the night for this fantastic charity.”

Zack Morris added: “Never in a million years did I think I would be playing Aladdin as I danced round Albert Square. I had so much fun taking part and it’s such an honour to be part of something so special. I really hope it helps to raise lots of money for BBC Children in Need.”

EastEnders has a long tradition of pulling out all the stops for Children in Need, with Grease, Les Miserables and the rock band Queen all providing inspiration in previous years.

