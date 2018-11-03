Raffy’s future in crisis – will tragic Home and Away teen recover from her illness?

Raffy Morrison (Olivia Deeble) narrowly escaped death in Home and Away’s recent epic collapsed tunnel stunt that put her and pals Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Coco Astoni (Anna Cocquerel) in danger, and the long-term implications for her health cause more concern next week.

The teenager found herself knocked unconscious and trapped underground but was saved thanks to a daring rescue operation carried out by brave Summer Bay cop Chelsea Campbell (Ashleigh Brewer).

When was Raffy diagnosed with epilepsy?

Waking from a coma, Raffy was diagnosed with post-traumatic epilepsy. The girl faces an uncertain future as the long-term extent of her condition is still an unknown quantity, and next week the consequences of her illness begin to have a big impact on her loved ones.

On Monday 12 November, doctors warn the next six months are going to be critical and she will need round the clock care once she is eventually allowed home from hospital. Raffy’s siblings the Morgans and foster parents the Palmers clash about where she should live and who’s in charge as she embarks on the road to recovery.

Big brother Justin (James Stewart) insists the girl moves back in with them, pushing Marilyn (Emily Symons) and John (Shane Withington) to the sidelines and keeping them out of any decisions – despite the fact they’ve been looking after her for months.

Who does Ryder blame himself for her condition?

Eventually, on Friday 16 November, and with a nudge from Raffy to stop fighting, both families unite and agree to let her live at the Morgans but have Marilyn and John heavily involved in her after care.

Meanwhile, Ryder continues to blame himself for his friend’s health crisis as it was his idea to investigate the spooky old house where the accident happened in the first place. Spiralling into self-hatred, he starts drowning his sorrows a little too often… Is he developing a drink problem?

