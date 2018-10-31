Cora gets surprise ally against Max in EastEnders custody battle

The fight for baby Abi’s future will take a fresh twist on next week’s EastEnders when Cora (Ann Mitchell) returns to Albert Square and allies herself with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt). Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 6 November will see Rainie (Tanya Franks) tell Max (Jake Wood) that they now have a date for the custody hearing, only to be left fearing the worst when they spot Cora going into Ian’s house.

Up to this point, Ian (whose late adopted son Steven was baby Abi’s father) hasn’t taken sides when it comes to the custody fight. But after growing paranoid that Ian has now taken Cora’s side, Max and Rainie barge in to the Beales’ home and demand to know what’s going on. Pretty soon, things are getting increasingly hostile as Max and Rainie both start firing off harsh accusations.

Max’s week then goes from bad to worse when he learns that his current solicitor has been fired. But fresh hope comes when he meets up with a new lawyer, who is positive about his chances of winning the custody battle.

Cora cracks under the pressure?

Meanwhile, Cora is secretly struggling to cope with the day-to-day pressures of raising Abi and after an incident outside that Martin witnesses, the cracks start to show. Cora then confides how she’s feeling in Martin, who promises not to tell Max. But will Max and Rainie discover all about Cora’s crisis of confidence and use this as leverage against her?

