EastEnders confirms Louise IS Sharon and Keanu’s blackmailer – but what will she do now?

Louise Mitchell has been confirmed as the mystery blackmailer threatening to reveal Sharon Mitchell’s affair with Keanu Taylor in EastEnders.

Tuesday 23 October’s cliffhanger finally put fans out of their misery and showed the teenager secretly texting a warning to her stepmother to ‘keep away from the Taylor kid’, while Jay Brown revealed to Keanu in the cafe that Louise had asked for his number a few weeks ago.

The cute cabbie is all but certain Phil’s daughter is the one behind the intimidation campaign and is set to lay a trap on Thursday 25 October to see if his suspicions are correct.

Viewers will see Keanu get the proof he needs that it’s Louise, and rushes to tell Sharon a member of her own family is trying to destroy her marriage – and it’s the worst possible person to find out about the infidelity.

Sharon and Keanu grew closer when the fit fella saved her son Denny Rickman from a local violent gang, and after Phil left to do a ‘bit of business’ abroad for a few months the lonely Mrs M sought comfort in the envious arms of her hubby’s former employee.

But during a steamy sex session in the back of a car at the Arches, Sharon dropped her phone and made an accidental call to someone in her contacts, leaving an incriminating voicemail recording her and Keanu together. Fans know someone on the Square received the call and began sending anonymous threatening text messages telling Sharon to end the fling, but did not know until now the identity of the tormentor – although RadioTimes.com predicted the outcome of the plot…

What will Lou’s next move be? Is she going to tell Phil – if she hasn’t already – or side with her stepmother, knowing she’s been abandoned? Could Louise’s vengeful, unstable mum Lisa Fowler be involved? And is Keanu, as mum Karen fears, going to be scraped off the floor if and when Phil finds out he’s bedded his missus?

