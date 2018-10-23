Keegan turns vigilante as EastEnders revisits knife crime story

Keegan Baker puts himself in danger next week when EastEnders revisits the knife crime storyline and explores the impact of Shakil Kazemi’s fatal stabbing on his traumatised best mate.

The schoolboy is furious when he sees the memorial poster of Shaks has been defaced, and on Monday 29 October he urges his mate’s mum Carmel to do something about it.

Refusing to be dragged into the gangland feud, Carmel insists it’s time to move on from the cycle of violence and ignores Keegan’s urge for revenge, so the Taylor teen goes it alone and tracks down the culprit on social media and deliberately antagonises them.

By Thursday 1 November a keyed-up Keegan is following the vandal ready and is to defend his friend’s memory, even if it means taking the law into his own hands. Clocking his shifty behaviour, Carmel confesses to Denise Fox her concern for what Keegs could be planning and goes to find him.

Meanwhile, Keegan becomes embroiled in a scuffle with the vandal as the pair engage in a dangerous showdown – will Carmel locate him in time, or will the consequences of the fight lead to him suffering a similar fate to tragic Shaki?

